The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible damaging winds forecast for Canberra

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated April 19 2022 - 3:33am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BOM is warning Canberrans of thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT is expected to be hit by severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty winds as a trough moves from west to east over NSW on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.