The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Snake catcher Gavin Smith frees Eastern brown snake from can of coke

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 20 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It sounds like one of those tests universities might give to an aspiring engineering student: how would you get a live brown snake's head out of a can of Coke?

The snake got its head stuck in a discarded can. Picture: Facebook/ACT Snake Removals
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.