Federal Election 2022: NDIS minister should be a person with a disability, Greens say

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 20 2022 - 9:18pm, first published 7:30pm
Greens senator Jordon Steele-John says a person with a disability, not Bill Shorten or Linda Reynolds, should be the next minister for the NDIS.

The next federal NDIS minister should be a person with a disability, according to the Greens, who could make an audacious bid to have one of their own put in the role if they hold the balance of power after the federal election.

