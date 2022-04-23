Our roses are blooming - just. This autumn's rain and warmth has encouraged the bushes to give us one or two blooms each, a Souvenir de la Malmaison giving its fragrant pinkness by my study, a Buff Beauty wafting scent into the dining room, and the tiny red rose whose name I forgot to note that is flowering over the chook house. The one rose that usually blooms all through winter in our garden - though never as prolifically as it will in spring and summer - is Climbing Iceberg, especially as it's planted against a sunny stone wall. We also have the vivid lime green Iceberg leaves all winter too.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
