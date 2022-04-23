The Canberra Times
Gardening with Jackie French: Roses, roses, roses all through winter

Jackie French
By Jackie French
April 23 2022 - 7:00pm
I once despised hellebores - but they're remarkably trouble-free. Picture: Shutterstock

Our roses are blooming - just. This autumn's rain and warmth has encouraged the bushes to give us one or two blooms each, a Souvenir de la Malmaison giving its fragrant pinkness by my study, a Buff Beauty wafting scent into the dining room, and the tiny red rose whose name I forgot to note that is flowering over the chook house. The one rose that usually blooms all through winter in our garden - though never as prolifically as it will in spring and summer - is Climbing Iceberg, especially as it's planted against a sunny stone wall. We also have the vivid lime green Iceberg leaves all winter too.

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

Local News

