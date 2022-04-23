The Canberra Times
From Canberra to the world: brands try to find international footholds

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
April 23 2022 - 7:30pm
Alan Tse and Christina Delay, the co-founders of non-alcoholic drinks brand Altina, which is now exporting overseas. Picture: Karleen Minney

With a strategy on the way, and around 400 existing exporters, Canberra is thinking keenly about how it can grow its export industry, though stumbling blocks remain.

