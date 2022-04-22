The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

No de facto Labor leader while Anthony Albanese recovers from COVID-19

Karen Barlow
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Karen Barlow, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 22 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh from Anthony Albanese's late Thursday COVID-19 diagnosis, federal Labor has shifted gears in its election campaign, quickly deploying senior figures across the nation, but it insists it won't appoint a de facto leader while the leader recovers at home.

Labor campaign spokesperson Jason Clare. Picture: AAP
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.