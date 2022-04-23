The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra Raider Brad Schneider has eyes on Nathan Cleary but wants to make own mark

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 23 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Schneider. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Brad Schneider spent high school watching Nathan Cleary and while he's taken elements from the leading halfback's game, the Canberra Raiders No.7 wants to put his own mark on the NRL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.