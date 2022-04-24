Sunday was no rest day for those campaigning, with Scott Morrison starting in Sydney before making his way to Darwin ahead of Monday's Anzac dawn service.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.