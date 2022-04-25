The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ausdance ACT celebrates 40 years of Australian Dance Week with diverse program

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LESS by the Australian Dance Party is part of this year's Australian Dance Week program. Picture: Olivia Fyfe

It's been 40 years since Australian Dance Week first chasséd its way into Canberra, bringing with it a program of community picnics and lunchtime performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.