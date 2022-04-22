The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Six the Musical begins three week run at Canberra Theatre Centre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Politicians may be deep in election mode, but six queens will extend their reign over Canberra from Saturday night.

The cast of Six the Musical Loren Hunter, Chelsea Dawson, Phoenix Jackson Mendoza, Cristina D'Agostino, Karis Oka and Vidya Makan. Picture: Keegan Carroll
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.