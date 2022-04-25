The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Education Minister Yvette Berry to discuss removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandates with schools

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 25 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Directorate officials will have discussions with public school staff and teachers about removing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the Education Minister says.

ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.