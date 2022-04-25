Paul Goriss can think of "nobody better" to lead the Canberra Capitals into their next chapter than Kristen Veal.
She worked along side him as an assistant coach in 2019-20, and has donned a Capitals jersey herself in three championship winning seasons.
Advertisement
Now she will coach the team into their next two WNBL seasons.
The former WNBA first round pick already has ideas on how she envisions continuing the club's winning legacy that Goriss left.
"There's a lot of similarities, which I think are important," she said.
"We don't want to throw everything up in the air and then spend two years having to get everyone finding their feet again.
"So there are some similarities in terms of culture ... but some of the differences are probably the way that I think, the ideas that I have, and the currency I see in the youth.
"We've still got some great quality and talent in our senior age group, but how do we bring in some of that new wave style, and play those ideas and creativity, in a way that can be successful early on."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Veal has a wealth of playing and coaching knowledge behind her.
As a player she holds the WNBL all-time assist title, she played in 372 WNBL games and represented Australia with the Opals.
Her coaching resume is just as impressive in various capacities: two World Uni Games, an under 19 Gems World Cup, last year's Asia Cup with the Opals, this year's upcoming World Cup and the Gems' next World Cup.
The 40-year-old also leads the women's program at the Centre of Excellence in Canberra, but will finish up in August to focus on the Capitals.
"Once I stopped trying to still be a basketball player, I think [my coaching's] come on in leaps and bounds," she laughed.
"Having been close to the program for a number of years in a coaching capacity, and to have the opportunity come back as head coach ... it's super exciting and I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity."
Veal already has three names on her roster, with Gemma Potter, Shaneice Swain and WNBA-pick Jade Melbourne locked in for next season.
She will have to entice the rest, who are free agents on season-only contracts, back for the 2022-23 season.
Advertisement
The Capitals had a challenging WNBL season disrupted by COVID-19, venue issues, and Goriss' suspension, before it came to a head in the final chapter.
The side scrambled to find a finals venue in Canberra, and they did, but were forced to withdraw from the series against Perth Lynx on player wellbeing concerns.
After his disrupted final season, Goriss, who left to become an assistant coach with Atlanta Dream, believes Veal is the right person for the club's next chapter.
"I know her work ethic, experience as a player and in recent years her experience as a coach has put her in the right position to lead the UC Capitals," he said.
"I could think of nobody better to lead the program forward and I look forward to seeing her shine."
Advertisement
He was not the only beloved former Capitals coach to give their stamp of approval.
University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf also believes Veal is the perfect choice to lead the team into the future.
She said her experience would prove invaluable.
"It's a chance for our program to reset, that season has been and gone," she said.
"We've got a new coach, it's a new season and we're looking forward. So we've got absolutely no doubt in our minds that Kristen Veal's the right person to lead this team into the future.
"She's more than ready and capable. She's a coach on the way up with modern thinking and modern ideas, and I think that'll be a great addition to our program.
Advertisement
"We're confident that we can put a core of the group from last year together, and add some pieces that are going to put a team on the floor that Veal is confident she can work with to do special things."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.