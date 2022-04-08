The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'All I ever wanted': Paul Goriss leaves a legacy at the Canberra Capitals WNBL club

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Goriss has drawn the curtain on his time as Capitals coach. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Paul Goriss takes one last look into the office he has called home for six years. There are jerseys and team photos on the walls and a now-empty shoe rack in the corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.