The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Sevens with 15 on the field': Brumbies facing Fijiana Drua test in Super W

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Rebecca Smyth leads the Brumbies into a major test this week. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Dan Hawke reckons the best way to pinpoint the Fijiana Drua's style is simple: they're playing sevens with 15 players on the park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.