The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh issues apology after Anzac Day faux pas in Penrith Panthers clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 26 2022 - 4:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh has apologised for chewing gum during the pre-game Anzac ceremonies. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh has issued an apology for chewing gum during the pre-game Anzac ceremony on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.