The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, from Ibsen Award-winning Back to Back Theatre, heads to the Canberra Theatre Centre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Laherty in The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, coming to Canberra from May 11. Picture: Supplied

"You, your husband, your children and children's children are going to have an intellectual disability," says Michael Chan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.