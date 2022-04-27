The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Analysis

Federal election 2022: Return of the carbon tax? The scare campaign Labor was never going to avoid

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
April 27 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As it put the finishing touches on the climate and energy plan it would take to the federal election, Labor was confident it was less vulnerable to a scare campaign than it was three years earlier.

Labor climate spokesman Chris Bowen and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese announcing the party's Powering Australia plan. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.