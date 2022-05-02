The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

What does political neutrality require of public servants during an election?

By John Wilson and Kieran Pender
May 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior public servants might consider giving the how-to-vote duties on election day a miss. Picture: Getty Images

"Because we have not created," Paul Finn, an academic and judge, once wrote, "a separate caste of public officials, because we have not relegated our officials to the status of second class citizens, we accept - and indeed promote - the idea that our officials will be of the community, will share in the pool of beliefs etc to be found in the community and will in some measure be expected both to voice and to act upon them."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.