The Attorney-General hopes to have changes to rental laws in the ACT passed early next year, after a consultation process found most people supported introducing new reasons to evict tenants when no-cause evictions were banned.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
