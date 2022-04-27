The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Shane Rattenbury hopes rental reforms, including no-cause evictions, will be passed in early 2023

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, who wants changes to renting laws passed early next year. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Attorney-General hopes to have changes to rental laws in the ACT passed early next year, after a consultation process found most people supported introducing new reasons to evict tenants when no-cause evictions were banned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.