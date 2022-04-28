China's security pact with the Solomons took less than a week to go from being a framework security agreement to being a nefarious Chinese plan to build a military base to threaten Australia. Defence Minister Peter Dutton says the Australian government has very real concerns about China setting up a military base on the Solomon Islands less than 2,000 km away from the Australian coast. And Prime Minister Morrison has warned it would be "a red line issue for Australia".
