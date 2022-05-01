The Canberra Times

Sweet peas offer autumn colour

By John Gabriele
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:45am, first published May 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colorful sweet pea flowers growing on trellis. Picture: Shutterstock.

Autumn in the garden is punctuated by cool nights and mild days, which make for good gardening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.