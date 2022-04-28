The Canberra Times
ACT Policing release footage after possible Pialligo Avenue hit and run of Jyle Molloy

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 28 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:45am
Police are searching for the drivers of a white 4WD wagon and a silver sedan in relation to the death of possible hit and run victim Jyle Malloy earlier this year.

Jyle Malloy was wearing black jeans, a black "Gee-d-up" T-shirt, Nike shoes and carried a Gucci brand bumbag. Picture: ACT Policing
