If there is one thing worse than losing office to the other major party in politics, it is losing strength in the factional balances within one's own party. On both sides of politics, even in mid-election there are some working for the defeat of politicians on their own team, even at the risk - indeed likelihood - that the loss of a seat may be the difference between government and opposition.
Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.
