The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How to save on the cost of living with groceries

SG
Soofia Tariq
By S Garrity, and Soofia Tariq
April 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of Dietitians Australia Robert Hunt making the most of his fresh produce. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

As inflation reaches a 20-year high, the cost of groceries has skyrocketed to the point where chicken nuggets are cheaper than an iceberg lettuce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SG

S Garrity

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.