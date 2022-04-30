The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Ricky Stuart apologises for Canberra Raiders' performance in controversial New Zealand Warriors win

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 30 2022 - 9:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warriors celebrate Shaun Johnson's field-goal. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has apologised to loyal fans for their shocking second half as they slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.