Greens' Jo Clay calls for more drivers, and women, to expand Canberra's stretched bus timetable despite record staff level

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated May 1 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:30pm
The Greens spokeswoman on transport, Jo Clay, who has called for more drivers to join the ACT government's bus service. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

More bus drivers should be employed in the ACT to allow transport authorities to run a full bus timetable as soon as possible, the ACT Greens have said.

Local News

