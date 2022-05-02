The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Marisa Paterson's consent bill to be debated in ACT Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 2 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson. Picture: Karleen Minney

A bill to strengthen the ACT's consent laws, which has been labelled as a "moment of justice" for victim-survivors of sexual assault, is likely to pass the territory's Legislative Assembly this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.