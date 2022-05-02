The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Women's State of Origin 'ready' for three-game series says Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
May 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sky Blues players during the 2021 State of Origin match. Picture: Getty Images

Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder doesn't flinch when asked about the future of Women's State of Origin and whether the iconic state-versus-state battle should expand from a single match to a three-game series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.