The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Opposition's public service job cuts warning an 'embarrassing stunt': ACT Labor

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 3 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Industrial Relations Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture: Sitthiaxy Ditthavong

The ACT government has dismissed a Canberra Liberals motion in the Legislative Assembly designed to drive a wedge between the ACT and federal Labor parties as a stunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.