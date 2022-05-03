The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Second man in his 90s dies with COVID-19 in Canberra this week

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 3 2022 - 3:56am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A second elderly man has died with COVID-19 in the ACT this week, the 53rd person to die with the virus in the territory since the pandemic began.

Second COVID death in past week as case numbers back over 1000
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.