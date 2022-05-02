The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Brite Developments sells Lovett Tower in Woden to Sydney investor, Hunter Investment Corporation

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lovett Tower's new owners have revealed plans to refurbish the 24-storey building. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

A Sydney-based investment fund has purchased Woden's Lovett Tower with plans to refurbish the 24-storey office building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.