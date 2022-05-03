The Canberra Times
COVID-19: More Canberrans report depression and anxiety during pandemic than Victorians

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
May 3 2022 - 7:30pm
More ACT residents suffered anxiety or depression during COVID-19 than in lockdown-ravaged Victoria, but a huge number are not reaching for help they need, a new report suggests.

Australia is in the grip of a mental health crisis. Picture: Getty
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

