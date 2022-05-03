The Canberra Times
Gungahlin Leisure Centre closes second pool over winter

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
May 3 2022 - 7:30pm
The 50 metre Gungahlin Leisure Centre pool still closed for 'routine maintenance'. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The Gungahlin Leisure Centre is set to close both its pools from May 16 throughout the winter, meaning members won't have any aquatic access with no end date in sight.

Local News

