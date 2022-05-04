Calls for a review into the controversial Emissions Reduction Fund have been renewed following new evidence that up to 80 per cent of Australian carbon credits lack integrity and amount to greenwashing.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
