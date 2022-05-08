The Canberra Times
Home/Video

COVID-19: Experts warn reinfection surge under way in Australia, but true picture may never be known

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated May 8 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Experts believe a COVID-19 reinfection surge is under way across Australia, but the true picture may never be known as governments abandon attempts to track second cases.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.