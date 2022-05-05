ACT Health has reported its second highest COVID hospitalisation rate since the outbreak of the pandemic, with high caseloads and staff shortages putting pressure on Canberra hospitals.
There were 70 people in hospital with coronavirus in the ACT in the latest reporting period, as cases remained above 1000 for the fourth consecutive day.
Four of those hospitalised with COVID were in intensive care (unchanged), although none required ventilation (unchanged).
The ACT recorded 1085 new cases of COVID in the 24 hours until 8pm. There are now 5819 active cases of COVID-19 in the ACT, with 108,830 total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.
Sadly, 54 people have died with COVID in the ACT, with three deaths reported this week.
Staff contracting COVID or being forced into isolation has strained the already stretched health services in recent weeks.
Canberra Health Services has recently been forced to shut some COVID testing facilities early, with nursing staff redeployed to fill more urgent roles.
Hospitals are not the only public institutions feeling the impact this month, with students at several Canberra schools returning to home learning from Thursday.
Various classes from Margaret Hendry School, Charles Weston School and Cranleigh will be required to stay home until next week due to staff shortfalls.
COVID continues to cause devastation outside the ACT too, with NSW reporting 21 people died with COVID in the latest reporting period.
There was 18,529 new cases recorded in NSW, including 127 in the Queanbeyan Palerang local government area.
Bega Valley recorded 65, Eurobodalla 69, Goulburn Mulwaree 60, Snowy Monaro 43, Upper Lachlan 14 and Yass Valley 38.
In Queensland, 11 COVID related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. There was 8045 new cases recorded in Queensland in the latest reporting period.
Six COVID deaths, dating back to March 28, were reported in Western Australia. WA reported 10,182 new cases to 8pm on Wednesday.
Victoria has reported 14 lives were lost and 11,596 new cases were recorded.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
