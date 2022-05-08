The Canberra Times
Jetstar to start flights between Canberra and Gold Coast and Melbourne

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 8 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 2:01pm
Jetstar chief executive Gareth Evans. Picture: Karleen Minney

Jetstar is adding two new routes to its services from Canberra. It will offer flights to Melbourne from July 1 and to the Gold Coast from the middle of September.

