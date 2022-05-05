Australia wants "nothing more" than normalised relations with China, but Beijing's aggression in our region is heading in "one direction", Peter Dutton says.
Speaking at a National Press Club debate with Labor counterpart Brendan O'Connor on Thursday, the Defence Minister warned the situation in the Pacific echoed the 1930s, and repeated his claim Australia must "prepare for war" to maintain peace.
Pressed on whether Beijing would shift its posture after a concerted western effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Mr Dutton pointed to Chinese nuclear stockpiling in the South China Sea.
"My assessment is no," he replied.
"It's deeply concerning, and it's heading in one direction. That's why we do need to be strong."
Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated since 2020, when the federal government pushed for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move was followed by a wave of Chinese tariffs on Australian products, while Beijing cut off dialogue with Australian ministers.
Mr Dutton insisted Australia's Chinese diaspora was a major success story, but poured cold water on the prospects of relations with Beijing thawing in the short or medium term.
"I want nothing more than a normalised relationship with China ... But the direction of the Chinese government at the moment, including in our own region, is alarming and we should be realistic about it," he said.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
