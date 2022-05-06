High school students will be able to take off their masks when new COVID safety guidelines take effect next week.
From Monday, Families will be allowed back on campus for drop-off and pick-up time and for community events such as fundraisers and after-hours performances.
Advertisement
Asymptomatic household contacts of COVID-19 cases will be allowed to attend school if they follow the ACT Health requirements.
This means getting a negative rapid test result 24 hours before attending school and every 48 hours after that.
Checking in will no longer be required for visitors and staff, and students will no longer be kept in separate cohorts.
School staff will still wear masks but will be able to take them off when physical distancing can be maintained.
From May 13, COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be mandatory for any staff working in ACT schools.
READ MORE:
Some restrictions could be reintroduced if cases spike in the winter months.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said the opportunity for parents to re-enter public school grounds would be a very welcome change.
"We are excited to welcome parents back to school sites and look forward to continuing to build the important community connections that make our public schools so great," Ms Berry said.
"These changes also don't mean a complete relaxation of rules. Our schools will still need to be COVID-smart as we all continue to learn to live alongside COVID-19."
Public schools will update their indoor air quality plans for winter.
Rapid antigen tests will be provided at schools on an as-needed basis or in response to increased cases at a school. Early childhood educators will also have access to rapid tests.
Independent and Catholic schools have already made adjustments to their COVID safety plans after the chief health officer changed her guidelines for schools.
However, ACT public schools kept the same restrictions as term one while the Education Directorate consulted with staff in the first two weeks of term two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.