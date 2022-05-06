The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Public school infrastructure needs urgent upgrades, inquiry finds

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transportable classrooms were installed at Garran Primary School last year because of increasing enrolments. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

ACT public schools need to urgently address problems with campus maintenance, capacity, digital infrastructure and accessibility, an inquiry has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.