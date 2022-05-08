I have arrived at Yellow

Further, the blessings objectify the woman and essentially determine her worth as a wife by how many children she can produce - (may you fill your home with your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all over the place). "I'm queering and challenging the outdated and sexist idea of marriage," Tso explains, 'traditionally the hair combing ceremony is supposed to rid the bride's hair of knots, but since this work is made of knots, I won't be able to follow through.' Also, the marriage and union of same-sex couples is still outlawed in Hong Kong. Wedding is thus not so much a complete rejection as such, but rather an awkward sense of respect for and desire to complete the ritual, accompanied by the realisation that the concept of it no longer carries the same meaning and importance in contemporaneity that it once did. There is an anticlimactic moment of realisation that the artist is unable to complete the ceremony as it traditionally should be, but this moment asks the audience to consider: what is this sacred union truly about, and what happens in the critical instance when two individuals do not adhere to its traditions?