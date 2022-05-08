The Canberra Times
I have arrived at Yellow

By Zeta Xu
Updated May 18 2022 - 3:11am, first published May 8 2022 - 2:00pm
From the exhibition I Have Arrived at Yellow. Pictures: Brenton McGeachie

Yellow - a primary colour; a hue of skin associated with East-Asian physicality; the emblem of Hong Kong's fight for democracy. Natalie Quan Yau Tso finds herself surrounded by this colour, as a queer Hong Kong immigrant artist working on Eora land, and her first solo exhibition, I Have Arrived at Yellow, signals a coming to terms of sorts with the personal and political implications of this colour.

