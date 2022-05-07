New COVID-19 infections in the ACT have dropped after four consecutive days of cases over 1000.
ACT Health reported 975 new cases on Saturday, with infections falling since Friday.
Hospitalisations have remained high in recent days, with 69 people with COVID being treated in hospital, including four in intensive care, with no one on ventilation.
There are 5939 active cases in the ACT. Of the new cases, 553 reported via PCR tests and 422 rapid tests.
On Friday, a woman in her 80s has become the 55th person to die with COVID-19 in the ACT since the pandemic began.
ACT Health reported 1053 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with a decrease in the number of people in hospital.
The take up of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have remained mostly flat, with 75.5 per cent of the ACT population aged 16 and over now reported to have had three jabs.
Three-dose coverage is lower among younger groups in Canberra, data collated by ACT Health has shown.
The data shows about 70 per cent of people admitted to intensive care with the coronavirus since the start of the year had not had three doses of a COVID vaccine.
Meanwhile, a total of six patients at an adult mental health unit in Canberra Hospital have contracted COVID-19.
ACT Health confirmed on Friday the unit is now in lockdown which means no new patients will be admitted until the risk of further transmission is deemed as low.
ACT Health reported its second highest COVID hospitalisation rate this week, with high caseloads and staff shortages putting pressure on Canberra hospitals.
There were 70 people in hospital with coronavirus in the ACT in the latest reporting period, as cases remained above 1000 for the fourth consecutive day.
Hospitals are not the only public institutions feeling the impact this month, with students at several Canberra schools returning to home learning from Thursday.
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman said ACT Health was undergoing planning around testing for various respiratory illnesses. There were concerns people would not come forward for influenza testing, especially if they have already tested negative for COVID-19.
"It can be concerning that with so much focus on COVID that people forget there are other illnesses and other reasons why you might need to visit your health practitioner," Dr Coleman said.
There were 11,671 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW, along with 19 deaths. There was1481 people were in hospital.
Victoria reported 9365 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 494 people in hospital. Nine Victorians also died with COVID.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
