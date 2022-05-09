There were 812 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, ACT Health has reported.
There are 72 people in hospital, with three in intensive care and none on ventilators. That's three fewer people in hospital than the previous day's record number of 76.
The 812 new cases were detected by 425 rapid tests and 387 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 55.
Of people aged over five in the ACT, 97.1 per cent have received two doses of the vaccine, while 80.7 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have received one jab.
Over three-quarters of Canberrans aged over 16 have had three COVID immunisation doses.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
