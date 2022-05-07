Scans on Monday will decide the immediate playing future of Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker after potentially dislocating his shoulder in the win over Canterbury on Friday night.
It was the one sour note to come out of the victory, that ended a five-game losing streak for the Green Machine, with Josh Papalii (knee) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (thigh) cleared of injury.
Croker hurt his shoulder diving to prevent a Bulldogs try with just four minutes remaining in the game at Canberra Stadium.
He was in all sorts of pain on the ground and was forced from the field using his jersey as a makeshift sling.
But the pain was gone by the time he got to the sheds and he was able to move his arm and shoulder reasonably freely.
It had the 31-year-old hopeful it wouldn't be too serious.
Croker's had a terrible run with injury, with last year ruined by a potentially career-ending knee problem before stem-cell treatment turned things around.
Then a back injury delayed the start to his season.
The win over the Bulldogs was his first NRL game of the year, having played six games in the NSW Cup before returning to the top level for the 292nd time.
"It feels alright. It did feel like [the shoulder] was out, but once I laid down the doc straightened it and played around with it," Croker said.
"Whether it popped out and slid back in I don't actually know or if it's just rotator cuff - probably more shock than anything.
"I got up and walked, I didn't need the green whistle [for pain relief] or anything.
"I can move it. I did a few tests, there was a bit of pain there. But I'd say I'd get a scan to find out more."
Not even the potentially serious injury could dampen Croker's delight to be back in the NRL.
Especially as it was part of the club's annual "Forever Green" game, where they honour the club's past players - and this year was a celebration of the club's 40th anniversary since it's first season in 1982.
Croker said everyone at the club, including the front office, needed the win.
He almost marked his return with a try off a Matt Frawley grubber, but the bunker ruled a knock on.
The Raiders co-captain didn't think he touched it, but said if the bunker had've been around when he started playing in 2009 he wouldn't have half of his 133 career tries.
He said the bunker, which came under fire from Canberra coach Ricky Stuart during the week, looked for reasons not to give them.
"I didn't think I touched it. My eyes lit up and me and [Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad] ran into each other - it probably cost one of us the try to be honest," Croker said.
"I reckon if they had the bunker for the last 15 years I would've had half my tries disallowed.
"Once they check it, they look for ways to not give tries."
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Lang Park, 1.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
