Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese have clashed in a fiery television debate that at times descended into a shouting match as the opposition gains ground on the Coalition in polls.
Viewers declared the "shouty" debate a draw after the leaders argued over cost-of-living, the economy and climate ahead of election day in less than two weeks.
As pre-poll voting begins on Monday, polls show the government is behind and on track for a major loss of seats.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
