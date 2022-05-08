The Canberra Times
Esperance Street in Red Hill closed after car fire, ESA says

By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 8 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished a car fire in Red Hill

A street in Red Hill remains closed after a car was found alight on Monday morning.

