A street in Red Hill remains closed after a car was found alight on Monday morning.
A car was found in flames on Esperance Street in Red Hill, Emergency Services ACT said.
Advertisement
A section of the road between Investigator Street and Fortitude Street is closed and being attended by emergency services.
The fire has been extinguished, and it is understood the car was unoccupied.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.