The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

David Pocock pledges bill to restore territory rights if elected to Federal Parliament

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Whitsed, with mother Annie, has terminal cancer. Picture: Karleen Minney

ACT Senate candidate David Pocock would introduce a bill to overturn a ban which prevents the territory from legislating on voluntary assisted dying if he is elected in the upcoming federal poll.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.