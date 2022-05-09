The Canberra Raiders will learn how many games co-captain Jarrod Croker will miss due to a shoulder injury when he goes for scans Monday afternoon.
It's hoped Croker will have his results Monday afternoon, which will decide whether he's a possibility to play the Cronulla Sharks as part of the NRL's Magic Round at Lang Park on Sunday.
While that might be unlikely, having potentially dislocated his shoulder in the Raiders' much-needed win over the Canterbury Bulldogs on the weekend, scans could clear him of any serious, season-ending structural damage.
If Croker's ruled out of the Sharks clash then Raiders coach Ricky Stuart should have Semi Valemei available after missing the weekend due to a corked knee.
Valemei's expected to train when the players return on Tuesday, while Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was also expected to be available after suffering a corked thigh that forced him off against the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs win was Croker's first NRL game of the season, having overcome a chronic knee problem in time for the start of the campaign only for a back problem to rule him out of the opening two rounds.
He played six games in the NSW Cup before finally returning to the Raiders side to face Canterbury for his 292nd NRL game.
Croker looked to be back to his usual self only to hurt his shoulder saving a try with just four minutes left in the game.
While he was initially in a lot of pain, that soon dissipated leaving Croker with some hope of being fit to face the Sharks.
"It feels alright. It did feel like [the shoulder] was out, but once I laid down the doc straightened it and played around with it," Croker said after the game on Friday night.
"Whether it popped out and slid back in I don't actually know or if it's just rotator cuff - probably more shock than anything.
"I got up and walked, I didn't need the green whistle [for pain relief] or anything.
"I can move it. I did a few tests, there was a bit of pain there. But I'd say I'd get a scan to find out more."
NRL ROUND 10
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Lang Park, 1.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
