Jock Zonfrillo's autobiography Last Shot caused quite a stir when it was published last year, a "coming of age memoir of addiction, ambition and redemption in the high stakes world of Michelin star kitchens".
Some reports and reviews of the book suggested it was "larger than life".
Advertisement
Now the celebrated chef, and MasterChef judge, is coming to Canberra as part of a new lunchtime series, Novel Grazing, to perhaps set the record straight.
Harry Hartog Booksellers, in collaboration with aMBUSH Gallery Kambri, are hosting the literary lunchtime series bringing together authors and passionate readers for timely and meaningful conversations over a relaxed lunch.
READ MORE:
This event will be hosted by Karen Hardy, Food and Wine editor of The Canberra Times.
Ticket includes an intimate audience with Zonfrillo, a copy of the book Last Shot, a delicious gourmet grazing lunch provided by local favourite The Lazy Grazer and a wine of your choice from local winery Lerida Estate.
Tickets are $85pp and available from events.humanitix.com
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.