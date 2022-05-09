You might not be in Italy to watch Eurovision in person but the National Film and Sound Archive must be the next best thing, right? Get your friends together for a night of fun and games, and the Eurovision Song Contest live-streamed on the big screen. Cheer on Australia's Sheldon Riley, performing their original song Not the Same and take part in Eurovision bingo - make sure to watch out for wind machines, fake instruments and all-white outfits. There will also be prizes for the best team outfit so come representing your country of choice. Sunday, 7pm. National Film and Sound Archive. Tickets are $25 from nfsa.gov.au.