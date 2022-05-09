Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.
You might not be in Italy to watch Eurovision in person but the National Film and Sound Archive must be the next best thing, right? Get your friends together for a night of fun and games, and the Eurovision Song Contest live-streamed on the big screen. Cheer on Australia's Sheldon Riley, performing their original song Not the Same and take part in Eurovision bingo - make sure to watch out for wind machines, fake instruments and all-white outfits. There will also be prizes for the best team outfit so come representing your country of choice. Sunday, 7pm. National Film and Sound Archive. Tickets are $25 from nfsa.gov.au.
Back to Back Theatre makes its Canberra debut with The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes. What happens when artificial intelligence becomes so advanced that everyone is considered intellectually disabled? That's what this production explores. Weaving a narrative through human rights and sexual politics, Shadow is inspired by mistakes, misreadings, misleadings and misunderstandings. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets are $60 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Chaika Theatre presents its first production when Three Tall Women hits the stage this week. Written by Edward Albee, this is a startling and provocative portrayal of a wealthy widow looking back on her life. Karen Vickery, Lainie Hart and Karen's daughter Natasha Vickery play A, B and C - one woman at different stages of her life in reverse order - a wealthy widow in her 90s, middle-aged and in her late 20s. Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm. Continues until May 21. ACT Hub. Tickets from $42 from acthub.com.au.
You've listened to the original album, you've listened to the re-release, and now it's time to dance in a room full of people to Red (Taylor's Version). On Repeat presents the Taylor Swift Red Party this weekend, leaving fans wanting to Stay, Stay, Stay and dance under the Starlight, because they know All Too Well that this is not a night they want to miss out on. Saturday, 7pm. Kambri. Tickets are $24.60 from Moshtix.
The 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a three-hour celebration of the mountain and adventure sports world. It shares some of the most exhilarating short films from explorers, runners, mountain bikers, skiers, paddlers and climbers from around the globe. The program is packed full of mesmerising cinematography, thought-provoking storylines and adrenaline-inducing action sequences. Saturday, 7pm. National Film and Sound Archive. Tickets from $23 from Humanitix.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
